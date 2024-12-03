Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Stock

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $59.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.47.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SNV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.67. 950,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $59.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $564.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,674,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,213,000 after buying an additional 1,095,557 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 181.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,343,000 after buying an additional 838,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,626,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,027,000 after buying an additional 598,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,762,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,597,000 after acquiring an additional 491,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $19,434,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

