WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.62, but opened at $12.10. WEBTOON Entertainment shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 63,913 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Get WEBTOON Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBTN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.