Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 238,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Arcus Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 40,904.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 102.66%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCUS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

