W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,321,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825,238 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $642,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $732,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 737,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 257,211 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $4,801,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 92,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 30,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 60,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE WRB opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.65. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $65.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.