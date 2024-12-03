Vuzix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,690 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 253% compared to the average volume of 761 call options.

Institutional Trading of Vuzix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Vuzix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Vuzix Trading Up 9.5 %

VUZI opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $186.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

