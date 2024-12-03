VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Short Interest Up 23.6% in November

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,400 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 441,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Shares of VNRX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,437. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.59. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.