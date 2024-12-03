VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Short Interest Up 23.6% in November

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,400 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 441,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
VolitionRx Stock Performance
Shares of VNRX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,437. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.59. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.23.
VolitionRx Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VolitionRx
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.