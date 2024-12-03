Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
Vinda International Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.
About Vinda International
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Household Paper Products and Personal Care Products. The company offers tissues under the Vinda, Tempo, Vinda Professional, and TORK brand names; incontinence care products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vinda International
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.