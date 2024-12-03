Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.30

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Vianet Group Trading Up 7.0 %
VNET stock traded up GBX 6.75 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 103 ($1.30). 53,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,964. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.35. Vianet Group has a 1 year low of GBX 78 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.32 million, a PE ratio of 3,333.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25.
