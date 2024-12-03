Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.30

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Vianet Group Trading Up 7.0 %

VNET stock traded up GBX 6.75 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 103 ($1.30). 53,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,964. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.35. Vianet Group has a 1 year low of GBX 78 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.32 million, a PE ratio of 3,333.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Vianet Group alerts:

About Vianet Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.