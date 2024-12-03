Verition Fund Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 2.12% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,498,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 265,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $260.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.83. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.36. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

