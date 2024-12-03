Verition Fund Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 626.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $301.87 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.69 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.52.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

