Verition Fund Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,184 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,270,000 after buying an additional 94,122 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 13,532.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,223,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,343,000 after acquiring an additional 313,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,443,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,272,000 after acquiring an additional 82,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,144,000 after purchasing an additional 174,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Raymond James raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $444,086.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,918,196.14. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.