Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ALLETE worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 38.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ALLETE by 31.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 1.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $407.20 million for the quarter. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 11.49%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 90.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALE. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

