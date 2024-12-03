Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 20,448 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $101,923.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,725.60. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $60,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,027.80. The trade was a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE KEYS opened at $171.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average of $147.11. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $175.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.30.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

