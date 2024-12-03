Verint Systems (VRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Verint Systems has set its FY25 guidance at $2.90 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Verint Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRNT opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $437,692.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,832 shares in the company, valued at $15,324,707.20. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

