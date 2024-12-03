Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 449900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Verano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $511.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $216.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.64 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verano Holdings Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

