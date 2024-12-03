Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTI stock opened at $300.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $225.88 and a 52-week high of $300.75. The stock has a market cap of $450.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

