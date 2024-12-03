Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 127,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 62,310 shares.The stock last traded at $275.06 and had previously closed at $275.56.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.77.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.824 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

About Vanguard Russell 1000

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter worth about $143,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

