Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.3% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.68 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

