Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,614,000 after buying an additional 79,511 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 875,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,097,000 after acquiring an additional 333,208 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 864,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,922,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 654,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,129,000 after purchasing an additional 297,510 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

