VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Short Interest Update

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VanEck Robotics ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBOT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.93. 2,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $47.21. The company has a market cap of $15.38 million, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Get VanEck Robotics ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Robotics ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Robotics ETF stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 22.08% of VanEck Robotics ETF worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About VanEck Robotics ETF

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.