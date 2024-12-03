VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:1GOV)

VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 2nd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 1st.
