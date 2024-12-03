Valley National Bancorp (VLYPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on December 30th

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, December 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5336 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Valley National Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ VLYPO opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $26.01.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

