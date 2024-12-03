United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $28,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 80.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $857.11 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.56 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $828.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $738.16.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $751.67.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

