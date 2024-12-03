UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 423,648 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,339,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 423,648 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $91,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Exact Sciences by 838.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy acquired 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,191 shares in the company, valued at $55,159,707.85. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,060. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

