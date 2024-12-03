UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $85.61 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,698 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $85,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,383,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,222,000 after acquiring an additional 863,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,362 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.89.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $194.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.29 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

