UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,586,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 495,738 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.55% of NiSource worth $89,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NiSource by 53.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,124,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after buying an additional 1,782,078 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,162,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,449,000 after purchasing an additional 876,033 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 5,767.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 813,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 59.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,391,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 518,873 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NI stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $38.56.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. NiSource’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

