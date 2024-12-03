UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.61% of Solventum worth $73,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the first quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth $493,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth about $4,711,000.

A number of research firms have commented on SOLV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE SOLV opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

