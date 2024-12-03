UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,981,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350,435 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $79,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NLY. Argus upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

