UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,984,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558,896 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.73% of Vipshop worth $62,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Vipshop by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 85,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,579,000 after acquiring an additional 162,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 4.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 70,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Vipshop by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 298,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VIPS opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

