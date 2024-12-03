UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 79,778 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,778 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $65,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BRX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

