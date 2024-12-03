Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,302,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,634 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.37% of Tyson Foods worth $77,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,543,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,108,000 after acquiring an additional 54,217 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $177,439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 39,252 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,274,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,839,000 after purchasing an additional 398,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,165,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,442,000 after buying an additional 73,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $66.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at $191,525,159.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $10,896,330.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,602.30. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

