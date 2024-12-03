Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 297.50 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 297 ($3.76), with a volume of 306875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294.50 ($3.73).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,766.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 250.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.39.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 39,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £98,784 ($125,027.21). Also, insider Hanno Damm sold 214,856 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.72), for a total value of £461,940.40 ($584,660.68). Insiders own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

