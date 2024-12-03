True Wealth Design LLC Purchases New Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $773,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Penumbra by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 361,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 97,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $159,614.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,026.93. This trade represents a 8.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $114,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,538,690.88. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,042,842. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEN opened at $244.86 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $277.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 284.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $301.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Penumbra from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $232.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.92.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

