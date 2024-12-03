Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 671499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Trigon Metals Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of C$24.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trigon Metals news, Senior Officer Damian Lopez sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total value of C$28,350.00. 16.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

