Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,461,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,381 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,660 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 461,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 374,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $143.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $144.45.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

