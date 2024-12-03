ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Daniel J. Nova Buys 24,897 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Nova purchased 24,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,598.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 303,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,777.10. This represents a 8.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ThredUp Stock Performance

TDUP stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $196.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 285.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 911,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 674,852 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ThredUp by 84.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in ThredUp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

