ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Daniel J. Nova Buys 24,897 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Nova purchased 24,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,598.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 303,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,777.10. This represents a 8.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TDUP stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $196.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 285.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 911,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 674,852 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ThredUp by 84.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in ThredUp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
