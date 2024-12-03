Thomas G. Cromwell Sells 10,000 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $1,795,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,684.94. This represents a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Woodward Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ WWD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,476. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.98. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $201.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Woodward Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Woodward from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.44.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Woodward
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.
