The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Piper Sandler

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PNC. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.96.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $136.40 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. The trade was a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,546 shares of company stock worth $5,345,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $12,548,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,159,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.