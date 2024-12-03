The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Short Interest Down 10.2% in November

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,570,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 25,120,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Wolfe Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. 1,128,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.77. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Stories

