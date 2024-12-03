The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,275 Shares

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $215,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,940. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE GLU opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $17.44.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
