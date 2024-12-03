The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,275 Shares

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $215,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,940. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE GLU opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

