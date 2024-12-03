The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells $19,606.88 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.24, for a total value of $19,606.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,184.08. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Boston Beer Price Performance
SAM traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,441. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.40 and a twelve month high of $371.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 105.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Boston Beer Company Profile
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.
