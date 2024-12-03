The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Allstate worth $26,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $204.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.19. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $134.17 and a twelve month high of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.