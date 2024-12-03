TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Bought by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,905 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned 0.10% of TeraWulf worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in TeraWulf by 57.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. TeraWulf Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Canada cut shares of TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

