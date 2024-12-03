Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.85 and last traded at $60.35. 191,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,181,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
