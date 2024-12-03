Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,721,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,802 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,767,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,995,984,000 after acquiring an additional 359,854 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,289,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,423,000 after acquiring an additional 122,828 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,738,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,133 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.61. 2,418,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,211,963. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $95.25 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

