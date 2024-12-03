Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STROGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $226.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

