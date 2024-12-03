Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sutro Biopharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 3.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $226.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Free Report

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.