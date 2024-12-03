StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
