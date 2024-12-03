StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $64.85 on Friday. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.80.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 261.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 4,157.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

