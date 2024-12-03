StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Down 1.5 %
CULP opened at $5.17 on Friday. Culp has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.22.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter. Culp had a negative return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 7.88%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Culp
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.