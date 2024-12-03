StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Down 1.5 %

CULP opened at $5.17 on Friday. Culp has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter. Culp had a negative return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 7.88%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Culp news, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 7,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,244.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,347,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,302.74. This represents a 0.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp purchased 16,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $92,090.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,964.91. This trade represents a 30.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 238,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.