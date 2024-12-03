Stewart Information Services Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) recently announced through an SEC filing that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend is set to be paid on December 30, 2024, to common stockholders of record as of December 16, 2024.

This announcement was made through a press release furnished by the company. While the information provided in the release is significant, it is important to note that it is not considered as a filing requirement under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The press release and information disclosed carry no liabilities under Section 18 of the Exchange Act and are not to be incorporated by reference in any Securities Act or Exchange Act filings unless explicitly stated otherwise.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, headquartered in Houston, Texas, operates as a global real estate services company. Their offerings include residential and commercial title insurance, closing and settlement services, as well as specialized solutions for the mortgage industry. The company aims to provide comprehensive services and expertise to facilitate various real estate transactions. Interested individuals can find out more about Stewart Information Services Corporation on their website at stewart.com. ST-IR

The declared cash dividend aligns with the company’s commitment to its shareholders and underscores its financial strength and dedication to providing returns to its investors. Investors and stakeholders alike are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates and developments from Stewart Information Services Corporation.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Stewart Information Services’s 8K filing here.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

